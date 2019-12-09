More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More than 80 trains have now been cancelled in East Anglia, as problems with the new multi-million pound trains escalated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia have suspended some services between Peterborough and Ipswich, Norwich and Sheringham, Norwich and London Liverpool Street, Cambridge and Ipswich, Lowestoft and Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Norwich, and Felixstowe and Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The train company warned passengers the disruption would continue "until further notice", and advised customers to keep up to date with the latest changes via its live journey checker.

A further 46 services are running late, with trains between Cromer and Norwich delayed by up to 25 minutes.

Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption. If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare. Please visit www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for details."

More to follow.