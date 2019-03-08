Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia's new trains welcomed by passenger groups

PUBLISHED: 16:34 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 September 2019

Mark Swindell, Rock Rail, Dr Thomas Ahlburg, Stadler, Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia at the official launch of the new Greater Anglia trains. Pictrue: Greater Anglia

Mark Swindell, Rock Rail, Dr Thomas Ahlburg, Stadler, Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia at the official launch of the new Greater Anglia trains. Pictrue: Greater Anglia

Archant

Passenger groups have welcomed the launch of Greater Anglia's new £1.4bn trains hoping it will mean an end to over crowding on the region's railways and an improved travelling experience.

Greater Anglia are investing in an entire new fleet of trains which will be operational across the region by 2020. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreater Anglia are investing in an entire new fleet of trains which will be operational across the region by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But their praise has come with the warning that in order to allow the new trains to reach full potential, the region's infrastructure now needs to catch up.

Greater Anglia has invested the money in replacing its existing mainline and regional fleet with 169 new trains.

Made by the Swiss company, Stadler, the new trains offer passengers longer carriages meaning more seats as well as air conditioning, plug and USB charging points and better accessibility.

The first of the new bi-mode trains went into service at the end of July on routes between Lowestoft and Norwich.

Andrew Bird, training and simulator manager at Greater Anglia, in one of the new trains being rolled out across the region. Picture: Neil DidsburyAndrew Bird, training and simulator manager at Greater Anglia, in one of the new trains being rolled out across the region. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

Since then the new stock has been introduced on the Norwich to Cambridge route with plans to roll the new trains out on all on other regional lines by the end of the year.

Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia, said the bi-mode trains hailed a new era for rail travel in the East Anglia, he said: "The difference in quality between the trains we offer now and the new trains we're offering really is huge."

Mr Burles said he hoped the new trains would improve passenger satisfaction: "It's with developments like these new trains and £1.4bn worth of investment that we are absolutely guaranteed to improve the perception of travelling by train in the region.

"These are fantastic trains and a much better environment to travel in, undoubtedly it's going to have a big impact [on passenger satisfaction]."

Chris Burton, a spokesperson for Rail Future which campaigns for a better rail network said he was impressed by the new trains but that track improvements were now needed: "The new trains accelerate faster and disabled people will find it easier getting on them because they are at platform level. They're light, airy, there's more space and more seats. As far as I can see people travelling on the new trains will be impressed.

"One of the most important things to do now is to get the tracks and the level crossings sorted out. These new trains can do high speeds but there's very little track which will allow them to do that."

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Extra high tides wash over coast

Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

‘It made me feel like Amy’s death was not important’ - Mum’s upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists