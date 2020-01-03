Search

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

PUBLISHED: 11:06 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 03 January 2020

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

This video shows the nail-biting moment a Greater Anglia train almost hit two cars at Thorpe End level crossing.

The near miss, which is under investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, happened on November 24 last year just before 8pm.

In December Greater Anglia released an image from the CCTV in the train driver's cab showing the level crossing, just outside Norwich, but no cars could be seen in it.

Authorities said at the time that the new 755 Stadler train had come within 0.25 seconds of smashing into a car when the level crossing barriers rose too soon.

But this video, now published on YouTube by a user called Train Main, reveals the train was a fraction of a second from hitting not one but two cars on the Norwich-Sheringham line.

Taken from the same CCTV camera at the front of the train, it shows the Stadler heading towards Norwich and a red light can be seen at the level crossing, warning vehicles not to cross while the barriers are lowered.

At that point the train is travelling at 45mph and is around 200m away.

But just before it gets to the crossing the red light turns to amber and the barriers lift with the train still fast approaching.

Two cars cross just in front of it.

There is no sound in the video, but at the time this newspaper reported the driver sounded the horn and slammed on the brakes. The train came to a stop shortly after.

The near tragedy led to trains running at a reduced speed over level crossings on the Norwich to Sheringham line and weeks of delays.

Hundreds of trains were cancelled in December as Greater Anglia and Network Rail investigated signalling problems.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "We are co-operating fully with the Network Rail and Rail Accident Investigation Branch investigation into this incident. We are now running our new trains on the whole of the Norwich-Sheringham line and able to support local events, such as the Cromer Fireworks on New Year's Day with longer trains and extra services.

"Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority. Before new trains go into a passenger service they have to pass a series of rigorous safety tests before they are certified for use.

"We apologise to customers who were affected by delays and cancellations as a result of this incident and would like to remind them to claim delay repay compensation for any delays of more than 15 minutes."

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch confirmed its investigation was still underway but would not comment further.

