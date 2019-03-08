Morning disruption after trains to Norwich cancelled

Some morning trains between Norwich and the coast have been cancelled. Picture: Archant Archant

A number of trains to and from Norwich have been cancelled this morning (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 6.45am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service and the 9am service from Liverpool Street back to the city have been cancelled. Greater Anglia said this was due to a train fault.

The 6.24am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 6.31am service from Sheringham to Norwich were also cancelled, which the operator said was due to a problem "that has trapped trains in the depot".