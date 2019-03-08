Morning disruption after trains to Norwich cancelled
PUBLISHED: 06:52 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 23 October 2019
Archant
A number of trains to and from Norwich have been cancelled this morning (Wednesday).
The 6.45am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service and the 9am service from Liverpool Street back to the city have been cancelled. Greater Anglia said this was due to a train fault.
The 6.24am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 6.31am service from Sheringham to Norwich were also cancelled, which the operator said was due to a problem "that has trapped trains in the depot".