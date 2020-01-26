Chance to have your say on train services ahead of major engineering works

Frustrated train passengers will be offered the chance to discuss problems with rail managers this week ahead of major engineering work.

Greater Anglia will host 'meet the manager' events in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft in a bid to "listen to customers' feedback to continually improve the service."

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia's commercial, customer service and train presentation director, said: "It's really important to us to hear directly from passengers about what matters to them and answer any questions they may have about their services.

"We want to hear passengers' thoughts and feedback about the service they receive."

Those unable to attend the meetings will also have a chance to 'Tweet the manager,' with feedback sessions scheduled on Twitter between 9am and 10am on January 29 and 11am until 1pm on February 3.

Mr Moran said: "Our 'Tweet the manager' sessions mean that even if customers can't make the face-to-face sessions, they can still have a conversation with a Greater Anglia manager and get their views heard."

Michael Wyatt, business manager for onboard catering, will answer questions on January 29, while train service delivery director Jay Thompson will take to the social media platform on February 3.

Train services have faced repeated criticism this year after several delays, while major engineering works are set to take place throughout February, with a revised timetable and bus replacement services running.

A bus replacement service will be running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth between Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2.

Between Monday, February 3 and Sunday, February 16, bus replacement services will be running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Lowestoft and Beccles and Lowestoft.

From Monday, February 17 until Sunday, February 23, a bus replacement service will run between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Mr Moran said: "Particularly with all this major work coming up, it's even more important people can speak directly to a senior member of our team.

"The work is an important part of the transformation and modernisation fo the railway in this part of our netweork and should lead to a much more reliable service for our customers.

"We will make sure everyone is still able to complete their journey, even if part of it is by bus."

Further 'meet the manager' sessions will be held throughout the year on the Greater Anglia network.