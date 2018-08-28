Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia gets 360 view of almost every station in region ahead of new trains

PUBLISHED: 20:51 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:51 06 December 2018

The office on platform three at Ipswich Railway station has been filled with large screens capable of showing 360 degree video of almost every station in the region. Photo: Greater Anglia

The office on platform three at Ipswich Railway station has been filled with large screens capable of showing 360 degree video of almost every station in the region. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

Immersive technology that allows the region’s train operator to view almost every railway station in East Anglia is being used in preparation for its new fleet.

Greater Anglia is planning to replace every single train within its existing fleet by the end of 2020, with the first being introduced next year.

But in order to ensure a smooth transition the company is having to measure its platforms to check where its 169 new trains need to stop for bike and wheelchair access.

That is why its office on platform three at Ipswich Railway station has been filled with large screens capable of showing 360 degree video of almost every station in the region.

Andrew Goodrum, Greater Anglia business readiness director, said: “There’s so much we need to do to make sure that we will be able to make a smooth transition from our existing trains to our brand new state-of-the-art fleet.

“We need to measure the length and height of platforms, check where trains need to stop for wheelchair and bicycle access and work out where we need to put up signs for drivers or move benches.

“It’s quite a task and would take a very long time if we had to go to every single station to carry out surveys and measurements.

“Instead we’re using immersive technology – we can tap in a platform number and station name into our database and then view 360 degree video of that platform which is so accurate we can carry out detailed measurements and surveys from it.”

The videos were produced by initially attaching eight cameras on a train – two in the cab, two in the back and two on each side, and filming as the train travelled through stations.

The film was then processed into a programme which transferred the film into 360 degree video on software with measuring and reporting tools.

Great Anglia’s new trains will be longer, with more seats, and each of them will have wheelchair spaces and bicycle spaces.

At some stations, where the trains are going to be longer than platforms, either the platforms will be lengthened or selective door opening will be programmed into the trains, as is the case at some smaller stations now.

The new trains will start coming into service by the middle of next year and will have replaced all existing trains by the end of 2020.

Most Read

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

‘Every day is inspection day’ - Staff praised as coastal hospital is only in county which is not failing

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH

Gallery The long read: Could this finally be the end of Norfolk’s notorious tyre mountain following its 20-year saga?

Tattersett Business Park owner, businessman Roger Gawn, with the mound of car and lorry tyres. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tough times at Bolton for City loan duo as Carrow Road watching brief awaits

Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk prison officers awarded for bravery after prisoner tried to behead another inmate

Derek Walker and Ross Sanford, prison officers at Wayland prison in Norfolk, have been presented with bravery honours at a ceremony in London, following an incident last year when a prisoner shouting Islamic oaths attacked another prisoner with a knife,

‘Every day is inspection day’ - Staff praised as coastal hospital is only in county which is not failing

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Council tax rise on cards for Norwich people, as City Hall warns ‘significant’ cuts are looming

Norwich City Council is planning for a council tax increase of 2.99pc in its share of the bil for 2019/20. Picture: Denise Bradley
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast