Rail commuters could face hours more delays

Greater Anglia train passengers could face delays or cancellations for the rest of today despite an overhead wire problem getting fixed.

Services to and from Norwich and London Liverpool Street were severely delayed or cancelled this morning (October 24) after overhead wire damage between Colchester and Marks Tey.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Following damage to the overhead electric wires earlier today between Colchester and Marks Tey all lines are now open.

"Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Although we now have the line back, this disruption will affect the service and evening peak in terms of short forms/service alterations because of stock and train crew displacement. Please keep checking for updates."