Signalling and barrier faults cause delays on trains between Norfolk and London

A signalling fault has caused disruption for passengers on rail services between Norfolk and London.

The earlier fault with the barriers at Kiln Lane, Ely and a signalling system fault caused services through the town to be suspended.

The faults has been fixed and services have resumed, but Greater Anglia said it was expecting cancellations, delays and alterations to continue "while the service recovers".

Services between Ely and Norwich, Ely and Cambridge and from King's Lynn towards London are among those affected.

Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until around 2pm.

Monday saw the running of the first 90 minute train service between Norwich and London.