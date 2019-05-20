Search

Signalling and barrier faults cause delays on trains between Norfolk and London

20 May, 2019 - 13:24
Train services running through Ely have been disrupted by an earlier signalling fault. Picture: ARCHANT

Train services running through Ely have been disrupted by an earlier signalling fault. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A signalling fault has caused disruption for passengers on rail services between Norfolk and London.

The earlier fault with the barriers at Kiln Lane, Ely and a signalling system fault caused services through the town to be suspended.

The faults has been fixed and services have resumed, but Greater Anglia said it was expecting cancellations, delays and alterations to continue "while the service recovers".

Services between Ely and Norwich, Ely and Cambridge and from King's Lynn towards London are among those affected.

Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until around 2pm.

Monday saw the running of the first 90 minute train service between Norwich and London.

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

'Serious levels of hero worship' - Five-year-old's joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

