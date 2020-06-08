Search

Trains in and out of Norwich delayed by signal fault

PUBLISHED: 07:14 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 08 June 2020

Norwich Rail Station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Norwich Rail Station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Trains in and out of Norwich Rail Station are experiencing disruption this morning due to a fault with the signalling system.

Greater Anglia announced the issue at around 6.30am on Monday, and warned passengers to expect delays and cancellations due to the issue.

The system fault is between Norwich and Brundall Gardens, which could affect services between the city and Sheringham, Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Greater Anglia said: “Due to a fault with the signalling systems, there will be delays up to 20 minutes affecting train service this morning.

“Network Rail are en-route to the affected area to get the fault fixed.”

The 6.45am service to Lowestoft has been delayed, while trains departing Norwich for Sheringham at 7.15am and Great Yarmouth at 7.36am have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, arrivals into Norwich from Lowestoft, Cromer and Great Yarmouth have already been delayed, and are generally 15-20 minutes behind schedule.

Disruption is expected until around 8.30am.

The operator is currently running a reduced service due to the coronavirus pandemic – in line with government guidelines, people may only use public transport if their journey is essential.

From June 15, all travellers will have to wear a face covering if they want to use public transport.

