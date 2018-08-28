Search

Rail services disrupted after person is killed by train

PUBLISHED: 10:21 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 10 January 2019

A person has died after being hit by a train in Essex, causing disruption to services around East Anglia. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A person has died after being hit by a train in Essex, causing disruption to services around East Anglia. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A person has died after being hit by a train in Essex.

British Transport Police were called to the railway line close to Ingatestone station at 9.18am on Thursday to reports a person had been hit by a train.

Paramedics attended but the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Greater Anglia tweeted to inform passengers about the incident at around 9.50am.

A spokesman said train services between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton-on-Sea, Ipswich and Norwich would be affected by the incident, with disruption expected to last until 1pm.

Replacements buses will be running from Shenfield, Witham, Braintree and Chelmsford to help affected passengers. People travelling from Norwich to London are advised to go via Cambridge to avoid disruption.

The spokesman added: “We are working with Network Rail to get the line open as soon as possible. We apologise to customers affected by this incident.”

