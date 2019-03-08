Search

'Severe delays' on trains due to fire

PUBLISHED: 20:30 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:30 30 September 2019

Trains between Norwich and Ipswich are delayed or cancelled due to a fire on the line. Picture: Sonya Brown

Trains between Norwich and Ipswich are delayed or cancelled due to a fire on the line. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Trains between Norwich and Ipswich are being cancelled or delayed after a fire broke out by the rail line.

A fire next to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market has left all lines in the area blocked.

Disruption is expected until 10.30pm on Monday with some services being "severely delayed" or cancelled, and the fire service are on scene.

