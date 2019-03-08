Poll

Why strangers might talk to you on Greater Anglia trains today

You might remember being told not to talk to strangers when you were younger, but people travelling from Norwich to London are being encouraged to do just that.

That's because Greater Anglia is taking part in a day-long experiment that aims to prompt a bit more communication on journeys.

Organised by the BBC as an attempt to combat loneliness, Crossing Divides On The Move Day will see Norwich Station taking part in the campaign along with posters at London stations encouraging people to talk to each other.

And commuters arriving in London from Norwich aren't the only ones being asked to get chatty.

On Friday we will be taking part in the @BBC @BBCNews @BBCLookEast #crossingdivides campaign with a series of events; on board, online and at the station! Keep checking back for more info! @greateranglia pic.twitter.com/cFb6FiyK0c — Norwich Station Whiteboard (@chuckleoftheday) June 10, 2019

June 14 will also see coach C on Virgin trains become a 'chat carriage', Arriva busses carrying 'conversation starter' cards and those taking the National Express's number 11 route invited to take part in 'stimulating activities.'

While there will be various prompts on public transport to engage with the strangers around you participation is voluntary.

-Do you think the BBC's plan to combat loneliness is a good one or would you rather put your headphones in and stay mute on your commute? Vote in our poll and let us know.