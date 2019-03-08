Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Poll

Why strangers might talk to you on Greater Anglia trains today

PUBLISHED: 12:16 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 14 June 2019

Greater Anglia is taking part in Crossing Divides. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia is taking part in Crossing Divides. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

You might remember being told not to talk to strangers when you were younger, but people travelling from Norwich to London are being encouraged to do just that.

That's because Greater Anglia is taking part in a day-long experiment that aims to prompt a bit more communication on journeys.

Organised by the BBC as an attempt to combat loneliness, Crossing Divides On The Move Day will see Norwich Station taking part in the campaign along with posters at London stations encouraging people to talk to each other.

You may also want to watch:

And commuters arriving in London from Norwich aren't the only ones being asked to get chatty.

June 14 will also see coach C on Virgin trains become a 'chat carriage', Arriva busses carrying 'conversation starter' cards and those taking the National Express's number 11 route invited to take part in 'stimulating activities.'

While there will be various prompts on public transport to engage with the strangers around you participation is voluntary.

-Do you think the BBC's plan to combat loneliness is a good one or would you rather put your headphones in and stay mute on your commute? Vote in our poll and let us know.

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists