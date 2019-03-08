Search

Signalling and train faults cause cancellations for commuters

PUBLISHED: 07:33 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 19 March 2019

Commuters are being advised to check before they travel as faults cause train cancellations.

A combination of signalling and train faults have caused cancellations to rail services between Norwich and the coast this morning.

The 6.45am Norwich to Lowestoft, due 7.30am has been cancelled due to a signalling fault, as has the 7.35am service along the same route.

Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, the 6.52am service to Great Yarmouth has been cancelled due to a train fault, as has the 8.09am service.

The 7.30am and 8.46am Great Yarmouth to Norwich services have also been cancelled.

For the latest Greater Anglia travel updates visit the journey check website.

