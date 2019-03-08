Buses to replace trains on Norwich to London line
PUBLISHED: 08:39 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 01 June 2019
Archant Norfolk 2015
Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Ipswich today.
You may also want to watch:
Track renewal works mean lines will be closed between Norwich and Ipswich all day on Saturday June 1, with bus replacement services in operation for the day between the stations.
Trains will still be running between London Liverpool Street and Ipswich, but passengers continuing towards Norwich will have to change to a bus.
A full timetable is available at greateranglia.co.uk.