Buses to replace trains on Norwich to London line

PUBLISHED: 08:39 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 01 June 2019

Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Ipswich railway stations on Saturday due to track renewal works. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Ipswich railway stations on Saturday due to track renewal works. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Ipswich today.

Track renewal works mean lines will be closed between Norwich and Ipswich all day on Saturday June 1, with bus replacement services in operation for the day between the stations.

Trains will still be running between London Liverpool Street and Ipswich, but passengers continuing towards Norwich will have to change to a bus.

A full timetable is available at greateranglia.co.uk.

