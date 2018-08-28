Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia Archant

New state-of-the-art trains are set to replace all Greater Anglia services in Norwich this year - but potential delays could mean older trains will still be in use on some routes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Testing of the Bombardier Aventra trains being built at Derby has already started between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Diss. They entire fleet are due to start arriving in East Anglia in the autumn.

But similar trains that have been delivered to London Overground from 2017 have still not entered passenger service after unexpected issues had arisen from testing on the tracks around the capital.

A Greater Anglia said: “At the moment we are not facing any delays but we are watching the situation and are in regular contact with Bombardier.”

Test runs of the new rains had taken place last week from Norwich to Colchester and Ipswich and from Norwich to Thetford, as well as on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line.

Night-time testing will also continue in February and March between Norwich and Diss as technicians check the trains’ pantographs, which draw power from the overhead wires, and monitor the wheel sets – known as bogies.

The bi-mode trains, made by Swiss company Stadler, switch between electric and diesel power and have environmentally-friendly features.