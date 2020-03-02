Search

Rail passengers face delays after lorry strikes bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:55 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 02 March 2020

Greater Anglia trains have been affected. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Greater Anglia trains have been affected. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Train travel is set to be disrupted after a lorry "wedged itself" under a bridge.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene on the A149 at around 2.30pm on Monday afternon as the incident blocked the road in both directions.

The lorry was able to get out and the road is now clear.

Greater Anglia had announced trains will be running at a reduced speed on all lines through North Walsham due to the incident.

At 4.20pm the train company announced all lines through the station were open but likely to face disruptions until 5pm.

A spokesman tweeted: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge near #NorthWalsham services are being delayed. Train have to run at a reduced speed over the bridge until the bridge can be assessed for damage. Network Rail engineers are on route to the location.

"Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed."

A Norfolk police spokesman added: "We were called at 2.30pm to reports of a highways obstruction, a lorry wedged under a bridge.

"It blocked the road in both ways. The lorry unwedged itself and it's now clear."

