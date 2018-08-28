Search

Former model who suffered stroke which left her paralysed stands for the first time in 15 years

PUBLISHED: 16:38 10 December 2018

From left, Centre 81 staff member Lynn Judd with Rose Puxley and Ference Setet, who helped her stand for the first time since her stroke. Picture: Centre 81

Tears of joy streamed down the face of staff members who watched the magical moment a woman, who was left paralysed by a stroke, stood on her own two feet for the first time in 15 years.

Rose Puxley, 53, from Gorleston told volunteers at the charity, Centre 81 it would be her dream to be able to walk again.

Upon hearing her wish, members of staff at the charity in Great Yarmouth set about making it a reality.

Centre 81 provides ground breaking skills and activities for adults with physical, sensory and other disabilities.

Mrs Puxley, who was on the books of a Norwich model agency in her 20s has not been able to stand up since suffering a stroke which left one side of her body paralysed more than 15 years ago.

Members of staff took her to the swimming pool at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre which has a special ramp allowing wheelchair users to get into the water.

She was helped into the pool by Centre 81 facilitator Lynn Judd.

The buoyancy gave her the opportunity to stand on her own two feet for the first time since her stroke.

Staff members described how she beamed with happiness at the sensation.

Mrs Judd said she cried with joy at the achievement.

“This is why I do this job. Helping people with a disability to achieve things like this is the greatest feeling in the world.

“You get very emotional when you see the reaction of members when they find they can do something they never expected they would be able to do,” she said.

The charity hopes to be able to carry out more mobility exercises with Mrs Puxley in the water as they strive towards her being able to walk again.

She described being able to stand up as a “brilliant experience”.

She said: “I was a bit frightened at first getting into the pool because I didn’t know what to expect.

“But I had a lot of help and found out the water enabled me to stand up.

“It was brilliant and I am going to keep going.”

Centre 81 operates a skills and activities centre at its headquarters in Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth.

