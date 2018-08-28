Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman drops five dress sizes following Slimming World success

PUBLISHED: 11:31 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 06 January 2019

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Archant

A woman who thought she had no hope of achieving weight loss having been obese since childhood has dropped five dress sizes following her success at Slimming World.

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire RawlinsonSarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth was given a wake up call in December 2013, when she was diagnosed with a mild case of sepsis.

At the time she had type two diabetes - injecting insulin five times a day - and could not be bothered to change her weight.

Following discussions with her GP, she was offered a Slimming World referral and has not looked back since.

She has gone from a dress size 22 to a 12 and only has to have one injection a day.

The 32-year-old admits she could not have dreamt of being in this position when she first began her weight loss journey.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I am happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

With the huge improvements to my diabetes I can now spend more time doing everyday stuff instead of checking my sugar levels and injecting myself multiple times a day.

“I can also leave the house without worrying about my insulin kit,” she said.

Claire Rawlinson, who runs the kings centre group and priory centre groups described the 32-year-old as a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World.

She said: “I am so proud of Sarah, what she has achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“She is a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Great Yarmouth to change their lives in the same way.

Call Claire on 07841 870430 to find out more about the group.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in Ely after woman suffers cardiac arrest at home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bare knuckle fighting is my new focus and it is going to be big, says Ely’s Tyler Goodjohn ahead of his O2 fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stoppage time FA Cup third round 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth

Christoph Zimmermann made two vital clearances in the second half against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman drops five dress sizes following Slimming World success

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists