Mystery man cleans windows for free at 700 town properties

PUBLISHED: 18:21 02 June 2020

Scott has been offering his services free of charge, leaving businesses a note through their door to say their windows had been cleaned while in lockdown. Photo: Simon Wainwright

Archant

A mysterious local hero has cleaned the windows of more than 700 properties in Great Yarmouth since the country went into lockdown - without accepting a single penny.

Scott and his team have been making their way through Great Yarmouth town centre, providing their services free of charge. Picture: James BassScott and his team have been making their way through Great Yarmouth town centre, providing their services free of charge. Picture: James Bass

Scott, whose company 4 B’s Window Cleaning Services is based in Belton, has continued to employ his team at personal expense since businesses closed back in March.

This is despite receiving no government business grants himself.

According to Scott, the cleaning services were originally aimed at his clients - but he soon began cleaning the properties above, next door to and below those of his customers. With that, the affair turned into a huge, borough-wide operation.

On Tuesday, he finished cleaning the arcades at Great Yarmouth seafront, and has spent hours tidying up debris and mud-splattered surfaces near the now-demolished Marina Centre.

Scott, who does not want to give his second name or reveal his face, said: “So far, we’ve done Lowestoft Road, Bells road, Gorleston High Street, King Street, Regent Street and Great Yarmouth seafront.

“Some of the properties were a bombsite, but we’ve given them a thorough clean ready for when businesses return to work.

“Initially I was just trying to help out my clients, but then Simon Wainwright from SW1 Restaurant in Gorleston shared my details on his Facebook page.

“Then my phone started going absolutely mad, and I found myself being called out all over Great Yarmouth.”

Scott even cleaned the Great Yarmouth Mercury offices on King Street without staff realising.

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANAn empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He said: “My team and I have worked out that the services we’ve offered free of charge have an estimated value of £8,000.

“It’s a huge personal hit, but I wanted to help out local businesses and my staff, who faced the prospect of no work if we shut up shop during the pandemic.”

However, Scott did admit that in cleaning the windows of one chip shop along Great Yarmouth seafront he inadvertently washed off the advertising slogans they had painted across the window.

“I didn’t realise until I was halfway through,” he said.

Local businesses have nevertheless been keen to praise the hard work of Scott and his team.

One Facebook user suggested that “the world needs more people like him”, while another called him a “local hero”.

