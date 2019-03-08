Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

'One of the best weekends we've ever had' - Wheels Festival a roaring success in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 15:50 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 07 July 2019

More than 20,000 people enjoyed Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Mark Robinson, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at the festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

More than 20,000 people enjoyed Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Mark Robinson, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at the festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

More than 20,000 motorcycling enthusiasts descended on Great Yarmouth's seafront to enjoy one the town's flagship festivals of the summer.

On the Edge stunt show at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyOn the Edge stunt show at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thrilling monster truck rides and gravity-defying motorbike riders were just some of the highlights which kept families entertained at the Wheels Festival.

The two-day festival held over the weekend was organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Deputy leader of the council, Graham Plant, described the event as a roaring success.

"It's definitely one of the best weekends we've ever had," he said.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreat Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"There was so much going on and people just had a great time.

"Great Yarmouth is one of the top holiday destinations nationally and this just proves it."

An estimated 15,000 motorcyclists roared into the town on Saturday morning as part of On the Throttle's Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Takeover.

Founder of the group Andy McSweeney said he was delighted with the turnout.

Andy Oldman, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyAndy Oldman, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr McSweeney said: "At our first meet up four years ago we had around 20 to 30 people so to think we had 15,000 people turning up for a festival like this is a little bit mad.

"To have so many attractions at a festival in Great Yarmouth is brilliant.

"People just love the adrenalin you get from riding a bike."

A highlight for many visitors was The Ken Fox Wall of Death where a team of gravity-defying riders performed daredevil stunts as they circled around a specially-built wall.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreat Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Other attractions included the Red Dragon Monster Truck, the On the Edge motorcycle stunt show and Ducati ride-outs.

Dale Freeman, 48, from Cambridge, said he extended his holiday in Great Yarmouth so he could enjoy the festival.

"It was fantastic. There was so much going on it was hard to choose which attraction to visit next," he said.

"I really enjoyed myself and it looks as though everybody else did as well."

The Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Plant thanked the organisers and volunteers who helped make the festival so special.

He said: "There was a lot of hard work put into this so to see the town packed full of people was great.

"We are in a brilliant position to kick on for the rest of the summer."

A number of other festivals will take place in the borough later on this year including the Gorleston Clifftop Festival and the Maritime Festival.

A gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph NortonA gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph Norton

You may also want to watch:

Three of the top attractions

Vintage car exhibitions and Ducati ride-outs were just two of several attractions which kept families entertained at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.

However, three spectacles in particular really caught motorcycling enthusiasts' eyes.

The Wall of Death which saw a team of gravity-defying riders perform spectacular stunts as they circled around a specially-built wall, proved to be a hit with almost every visitor.

Kerri Cameron, a Wall of Death rider, said: "The response we had from everyone was fantastic.

"People have never seen anything like it before which makes it very special for them."

Another highlight was the Red Dragon Monster Truck.

On each ride around 16 people strapped themselves into the back of the monster truck as it crushed a number of cars by driving on top of them.

Neil Hems, driver of the truck, said the ride was extremely popular across the two days.

The On the Edge motorcycle show wowed families as a group of stunt riders performed a number of daredevil tricks.

Most Read

‘We thought she could learn’ Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Defender set to stay at Carrow Road as Marshall closes in on exit

Grant Hanley looks set to stay at Norwich City this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor’s procession gallery?

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man arrested after teenager left critical with head injuries

A man has been arrested after a teenager was left with head injuries after an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Getty

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Little lost chihuahua pup saved after threats made to drown her

The chihuahua which was found chained up outside the Blue Sky Cafe in Cromer. Picture: Blue Sky Cafe

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘We thought she could learn’ Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

Thousands pack streets for the triumphant return of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Crowds cheer on Pink Ladies Tractor Run on mission to raise £1 million

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Pink Ladies Tractor Run. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists