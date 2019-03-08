Video

'One of the best weekends we've ever had' - Wheels Festival a roaring success in seaside town

More than 20,000 people enjoyed Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Mark Robinson, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at the festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

More than 20,000 motorcycling enthusiasts descended on Great Yarmouth's seafront to enjoy one the town's flagship festivals of the summer.

On the Edge stunt show at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury On the Edge stunt show at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thrilling monster truck rides and gravity-defying motorbike riders were just some of the highlights which kept families entertained at the Wheels Festival.

The two-day festival held over the weekend was organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Deputy leader of the council, Graham Plant, described the event as a roaring success.

"It's definitely one of the best weekends we've ever had," he said.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"There was so much going on and people just had a great time.

"Great Yarmouth is one of the top holiday destinations nationally and this just proves it."

An estimated 15,000 motorcyclists roared into the town on Saturday morning as part of On the Throttle's Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Takeover.

Founder of the group Andy McSweeney said he was delighted with the turnout.

Andy Oldman, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Andy Oldman, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr McSweeney said: "At our first meet up four years ago we had around 20 to 30 people so to think we had 15,000 people turning up for a festival like this is a little bit mad.

"To have so many attractions at a festival in Great Yarmouth is brilliant.

"People just love the adrenalin you get from riding a bike."

A highlight for many visitors was The Ken Fox Wall of Death where a team of gravity-defying riders performed daredevil stunts as they circled around a specially-built wall.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Other attractions included the Red Dragon Monster Truck, the On the Edge motorcycle stunt show and Ducati ride-outs.

Dale Freeman, 48, from Cambridge, said he extended his holiday in Great Yarmouth so he could enjoy the festival.

"It was fantastic. There was so much going on it was hard to choose which attraction to visit next," he said.

"I really enjoyed myself and it looks as though everybody else did as well."

The Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Plant thanked the organisers and volunteers who helped make the festival so special.

He said: "There was a lot of hard work put into this so to see the town packed full of people was great.

"We are in a brilliant position to kick on for the rest of the summer."

A number of other festivals will take place in the borough later on this year including the Gorleston Clifftop Festival and the Maritime Festival.

A gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph Norton A gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph Norton

Three of the top attractions

Vintage car exhibitions and Ducati ride-outs were just two of several attractions which kept families entertained at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.

However, three spectacles in particular really caught motorcycling enthusiasts' eyes.

The Wall of Death which saw a team of gravity-defying riders perform spectacular stunts as they circled around a specially-built wall, proved to be a hit with almost every visitor.

Kerri Cameron, a Wall of Death rider, said: "The response we had from everyone was fantastic.

"People have never seen anything like it before which makes it very special for them."

Another highlight was the Red Dragon Monster Truck.

On each ride around 16 people strapped themselves into the back of the monster truck as it crushed a number of cars by driving on top of them.

Neil Hems, driver of the truck, said the ride was extremely popular across the two days.

The On the Edge motorcycle show wowed families as a group of stunt riders performed a number of daredevil tricks.