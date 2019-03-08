Video

'It's been fantastic' - Wheels Festival gets off to spectacular start

Mark Robinson, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts descended on Great Yarmouth's seafront as the Wheels Festival got off to a spectacular start.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wall of Death riders including Kerri Cameron (middle) at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton The Wall of Death riders including Kerri Cameron (middle) at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

Highlights of day one of the festival which is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council included a thrilling monster truck ride and gravity-defying motorbike riders.

An estimated 15,000 motorcyclists roared into the town on Saturday morning as part of On the Throttle's Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Takeover.

Founder of the group Andy McSweeney said he was delighted with the turnout.

On the Edge motorcycle stunt show. Picture: Neil Didsbury On the Edge motorcycle stunt show. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: "At our first meet up four years ago we had around 20 to 30 people so to think we had 15,000 people turning up for a festival like this is a little bit mad.

"To have so many attractions at a festival in Great Yarmouth is brilliant.

"People just love the adrenalin you get from riding a bike."

Dale Freeman, 48, from Cambridge, extended his holiday in Great Yarmouth so he could enjoy the festival. Picture: Joseph Norton Dale Freeman, 48, from Cambridge, extended his holiday in Great Yarmouth so he could enjoy the festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

Despite a sunny start to the day the rain soon started to fall but it didn't dampen the spirits with waves of families strolling down the Golden Mile.

Dale Freeman, 48, from Cambridge, said he extended his holiday in Great Yarmouth so he could enjoy the festival.

"It's been fantastic. There's so much going on it's hard to choose which attraction to visit next.

A gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph Norton A gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph Norton

"I'm really excited to have a bit more of a walk around."

A highlight for many visitors was The Ken Fox Wall of Death where a team of gravity-defying riders performed spectacular stunts as they circled around a specially-built wall.

Kerri Cameron, a Wall of Death rider, said: "The response we have had from everyone has been fantastic.

The Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

"People have never seen anything like it before which makes it very special for them.

"It's really hard to explain the adrenalin rush you get when you're riding around the wall.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"It is something else."

Other attractions included the Red Dragon Monster Truck, the On the Edge motorcycle stunt show and Ducati ride-outs.

Visitors will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display on central beach at 10pm tonight.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The action will then resume at 10am on Sunday.

For more information visit www.gywheelsfestival.co.uk.