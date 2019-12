When are pharmacies open in Great Yarmouth and Waveney over Christmas?

Pharmacy opening hours vary from store to store across Great Yarmouth and Waveney this festive season.

Just two pharmacies will be opening their doors on Christmas day, while another store will welcome customers from 7am on Boxing Day.

All but three stores, including Bungay's pharmacy, will open on New Year's Day.

Beccles:

Boots, New Market: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 10am-4pm; New Year's Day: 10am-4pm

Bungay:

Boots, St Mary's Street: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 10am-3pm; New Year's Day: Closed

Great Yarmouth:

Asda Pharmacy, Acle New Road: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm; New Year's Day: 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm

Boots, Market Gates Shopping Centre: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 8am-5.30pm; New Year's Day: 10am-4pm

Boots, Gapton Hall Road: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 7am-5pm; New Year's Day: 9am-5pm

Town Pharmacy, King Street: Christmas Day - 10am-2pm; Boxing Day - Closed; New Year's Day: Closed

Lowestoft:

Asda, Horn Hill: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 9am-6pm; New Year's Day: 10am-5pm

Boots, London Road North: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 8.30am-5.30pm; New Year's Day: 10am-4pm

High Street Pharmacy, High Street: Christmas Day - 12pm-2pm; Boxing Day - Closed; New Year's Day: Closed

Southwold:

Queen Street Pharmacy: Christmas Day - Closed; Boxing Day - 11am-1pm; New Year's Day: 12pm-3pm