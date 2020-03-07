Search

Advanced search

Coastal resort named 'best value staycation' in UK

PUBLISHED: 15:32 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 07 March 2020

A holidaying family enjoying the summer sun on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A holidaying family enjoying the summer sun on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Great Yarmouth has been rated the UK's best value staycation destination.

The grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Accommodation website HomeAway recorded a 15pc year-on-year average reduction in prices paid in the Norfolk resort in 2019, to £23 per person per night.

The firm reported growing demand for domestic breaks in the coastal town, which saw the return of its Venice-inspired boating lake last summer for the first time in a decade as part of a £2.7 million restoration.

The restoration of the waterways, led by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and supported by the National Lottery, has already landed a number of national awards.

The replacement of the seafront Marina Centre, which saw bulldozers start demolition work last month, is also hoped to add to tourism, rather than blight the Golden Mile, according to councillors, while a unique white-knuckle ride is currently being custom-built for the Pleasure Beach, and could be open by Easter.

Great Yarmouth beach from the pier. PHOTO: Sonya DuncanGreat Yarmouth beach from the pier. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Tourism is a major industry to the town, with 35pc of all jobs in the area being tourism-related, council figures show.

London was HomeAway's most popular staycation destination, despite an 8pc increase in average prices compared with 2018, up to £72 per person per night.

Scottish capital Edinburgh was in second place, followed by the Yorkshire seaside town of Whitby.

Great Yarmouth's newly restored Waterways and Boating Lake. Picture: GYBCGreat Yarmouth's newly restored Waterways and Boating Lake. Picture: GYBC

Portugal's Albufeira was the most popular overseas destination, followed by Florida's Kissimmee in the US and Playa Blanca on Lanzarote in Spain's Canary Islands.

HomeAway regional director for UK and Ireland, Karen Mullins, said: "The latest findings paint a very positive picture for our much-loved UK seaside resorts, which continue to provide great value for money along with sun, sea and sand - everything UK families could wish for in a holiday together.

"It's particularly great to see traditional seaside destinations like Great Yarmouth firmly back on the map as popular tourist hotspots, in addition to our ever-popular cities like London and Edinburgh."

"It's promising to see that concerns over Brexit have not held back families in booking their well-earned holidays and are choosing to visit popular destinations in Europe, including family-friendly favourite Spain."

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Coronavirus cases rise above 200 in UK

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

MATCHDAY LIVE: City renew rivalry with Blades at Bramall Lane

Norwich City's players are aiming to build on their FA Cup fifth round success at Spurs in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24