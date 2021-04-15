News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trio from Great Yarmouth charged with Norwich betting shop robbery

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:36 PM April 15, 2021   
Tony Clayton Turf Accountant betting shop in George Hill in Norwich

Three people have been charged with robbery following an incident at the Tony Clayton Turf Accountant betting shop in George Hill in Norwich in May 2019. - Credit: Google Maps

Three people have appeared in court in connection with a robbery at a Norwich betting shop.

A large quantity of cash was stolen during the robbery at the Tony Clayton Turf Accountant betting shop on George Hill in Norwich at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 2019.

On Tuesday, April 13, Grant Burgess, 28, Wayne Burgess, 29, and Megan Wilkinson, 22 all of North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court charged in connection with the incident.

The trio is next due to appear in court on Tuesday, May 11 2021.

