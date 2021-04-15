Trio from Great Yarmouth charged with Norwich betting shop robbery
Published: 1:36 PM April 15, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Three people have appeared in court in connection with a robbery at a Norwich betting shop.
A large quantity of cash was stolen during the robbery at the Tony Clayton Turf Accountant betting shop on George Hill in Norwich at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 2019.
On Tuesday, April 13, Grant Burgess, 28, Wayne Burgess, 29, and Megan Wilkinson, 22 all of North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court charged in connection with the incident.
The trio is next due to appear in court on Tuesday, May 11 2021.