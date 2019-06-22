Search

Town to celebrate Armed Forces Day with two events

22 June, 2019 - 06:30
A prevoius Armed Forces Day in Great Yarmouth with the then mayor Malcolm Bird giving out veterans badges Picture: James Bass

A prevoius Armed Forces Day in Great Yarmouth with the then mayor Malcolm Bird giving out veterans badges Picture: James Bass

Two events are to be held in Great Yarmouth to celebrate armed forces personnel past and present.

A flag-raising ceremony will be held at the front of Great Yarmouth Town Hall on Monday, June 24, at 11am, as part of celebrations ahead of Armed Forces Day.

Everyone in the borough is invited to attend.

On Armed Forces Day itself, on Saturday, June 29, Col Terry Byrne, the borough's parade marshal, has organised an event in the Market Place, with information stalls on SAFFA, the Royal British Legion and BLESMA.

There will also be military vehicles and at 11am the mayor, Cllr Michael Jeal, will be presenting veteran badges to 10 local people.

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for people across the nation to show their support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community.

