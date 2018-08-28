Search

Historic Great Yarmouth emblem found on jewellery stolen by ‘prolific’ burglary gang

PUBLISHED: 14:18 03 January 2019

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Archant

A bracelet which had the Great Yarmouth coat of arms emblem on is part of thousands of pieces of jewellery which has been recovered from a “prolific” burglary gang.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of 71 years last month after they “devastated” the lives of countless victims whose homes and businesses they targeted.

Cambridgeshire Police have released pictures of what they believe to be the ill-gotten gains of 11 months of burglaries, worth up to £2m.

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

One picture shows a charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on.

The town’s coat of arms were transformed after the Battle of Sluys when a grateful King Edward III allowed the town to add his own three lions to the emblem.

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Police hope to reunite the items, which are believed to have come from crimes between December 9, 2016 and 9 January 9, 2018, with their rightful owners.

Those who believe an item belongs to them should email OperationHawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

