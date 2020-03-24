Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: ‘Gutted’ McKinna understands decision to postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics

PUBLISHED: 13:56 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 24 March 2020

Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna believes the right decision has been made in postponing the 2020 Olympics to next year. Picture: PA

Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna believes the right decision has been made in postponing the 2020 Olympics to next year. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Great Yarmouth athlete Sophie McKinna is “gutted” the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until 2021 but believes the right call has been made.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike waves the Olympic flag as part of the handover ceremony the Rio Olympic Games 2016 Closing Ceremony at the Maracana in Brazil Picture: PATokyo governor Yuriko Koike waves the Olympic flag as part of the handover ceremony the Rio Olympic Games 2016 Closing Ceremony at the Maracana in Brazil Picture: PA

Many athletes have been calling for the postponement of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee finally relented on Tuesday, proposing the event now takes place no later than the summer of 2021.

Shot putter McKinna, who was all but guaranteed a place on the Team GB squad, believes the right call has been made despite years of hard work now being put on hold.

“I’ve worked for 12 years to get to an Olympics so it’s upsetting and frustrating for them not to happen this year,” she said. “But the safety of people has got to come first. I’m gutted but bringing 11,000 athletes as well as countless supporters to one city is not the best thing to do in the current circumstances.

You may also want to watch:

“As athletes we understand that postponing (the Games) is the right thing to do.”

McKinna, who made the World Athletics Championships shot put final last year, finishing 11th, has set up her own home gym to continue training throughout the pandemic.

“I don’t think a lot will change for me in terms of training,” she said. “I don’t think there is going to be any athletics this year as it is.

“I will keep training the same way that I have and I just want to be ready for next year. I will just keep training and won’t taper down as I would have for the Olympics.”

The joint statement from the organisers said: “In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO (World Health Organisation) today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community. The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.

“Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd .
Drive 24