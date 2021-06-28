News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family creates card game based on Yarmouth's chip-grabbing gulls

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:31 PM June 28, 2021   
Chris Parker, with his daughters Jasmine and Summer, created a card game

Chris Parker, with his daughters Jasmine and Summer, created a card game based on Great Yarmouth's seagulls. - Credit: Chris Parker

A family spent lockdown creating a card game based on the famous chip-grabbing seagulls of Great Yarmouth.

Chris Parker, 43, and his daughters Jasmine, 12, and Summer, 10, are now hoping to raise £1,700 to produce the game so that people will be able to play it while on holiday over the coming months.

The family lives in Spixworth but spends a lot of time on the coast and it was while feeding the birds at Venetian Waterways on Yarmouth's seafront they were inspired to create the card game.

People in Great Yarmouth who feed seagulls could face fines. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The gulls in Great Yarmouth are famous for taking people's chips. - Credit: PA

Mr Parker said: "We always go to Yarmouth, since they were kids, and we were feeding the birds at the Waterways. It was quite pleasant there. There were seagulls sitting on the roof of the hut, ducks in the water and pigeons.

"We were watching how the birds held or dropped the chips and on the journey home we started to share ideas on a chip-grabbing card game inspired by what we'd seen."

The Parker family testing their new card game 'Chip and Collect'

The Parker family testing their new card game 'Chip and Collect' at their home in Spixworth. - Credit: Chris Parker

Over the third lockdown, when homework got too dull, they sat around the kitchen table and started designing the cards and creating the rules.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Parker said: "We were able to bring the game to life. First with the bird illustrations, then basic rules and box design.

Chip and Collect

An example of the one of the cards in the game 'Chip and Collect'. The image shows the original hand-drawn design and the digital reproduction. - Credit: Chris Parker

"Other playing cards followed including a seaside 'golden doughnut', 'rough rock', 'horrid honeycomb' and many seaside chips.

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
  3. 3 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  1. 4 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  2. 5 A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash
  3. 6 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
  4. 7 Man died after being found by fire crews in shed
  5. 8 Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus in Kessingland
  6. 9 ‘Feast for the eyes and belly’ - Why this artisan café is well worth the visit
  7. 10 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing

"We play tested lots until we realised we had something very special."

Jasmine Parker

Jasmine, 12, designing a card game based on the chip-grabbing birds of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Chris Parker

The family then got in touch with a digital illustrator who designed layouts and text for the cards.

"We've got everything ready to go," Mr Parker said.

"We're hoping to get it out for the summer so people can play it during the summer holidays."

Summer Parker

Summer, 10, designing a card game based on the chip-grabbing birds of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Chris Parker

He described the game as bright and sunny simple card game for kids - and big kids.

Mr Parker said: "We play lots of games ourselves, we have a cupboard full at home.

"I am an ex arts students, I studied sculpture. The girls have always drawn, I've always encouraged it."

If the family reaches the funding goal of £1,700 via Kickstarter with people buying or backing Chip & Collect, they will be able to produce it professionally and all backers will receive a copy.

To chip in, visit the project's Kickstarter page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/goldendoughnutgames/chip-and-collect

The deadline for potential backers is July 6.


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Paul Merton and Suki Webster

TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings and Calvin Beckett 

Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus