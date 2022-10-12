Gallery
Dinosaurs, Romans and Vikings take over school corridor in major art project
- Credit: Davide De Almeida
An eye-catching piece of art has transformed part of a Great Yarmouth school into a history lesson wonderland.
A corridor of St George's Primary and Nursery School is taking people on a journey through time after a stunning mural was created on its walls.
It features Viking raiders, Roman soldiers, Boudica, dinosaurs, Neolithic scenes, Isaac Newton under an apple tree, Victorians and Charles Darwin.
The mural, called Time-Line, was created over 14 days by Norwich artist Devin Smith through the Great Yarmouth-based Reprezent Project.
It is the largest art mural that Miss Smith has ever created.
She is an oil artist who focuses mostly on canvas work, but with support from the Reprezent Project, Miss Smith has been given the opportunity to expand her skills into street art.
School senior leader, Natasha Brooks, who collaborated with the Reprezent Project to create the mural, said: “As a school we share the vision of promoting art and history to the children.
"The creation of Devin’s Time-Line has the ability to immerse pupils in the past through discussion of the significant events and people Devin has so wonderfully painted.”
The chairman of Reprezent Project, Ruben Cruz, said: “We are very pleased that we were able to create a beautiful mural which can make the day of a child and at the same time be of use as a learning journey about our past.
“It is always great to work in schools and enhance the lives of future generations.
"It was wonderful that once again we were able to create excellent artwork in a contemporary way and not with spray cans.
"As an organisation we are always looking to adapt and develop ourselves, artists and communities.”
Other pieces of art created by Miss Smith in collaboration with the Reprezent Project can been found at Great Yarmouth Minster.
The Reprezent Project has been working towards developing the Nelson Ward area as what it calls a "creative quarter".
It says murals are paramount in bringing a unique, diverse and artistic presence to the area.
The Reprezent Project is looking to work together with more organisations, schools, business, artists and communities.
For more information visit its website at www.reprezentproject.co.uk.