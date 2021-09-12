'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Published: 9:52 AM September 12, 2021

"They have got no crinkly crisps."

That was the response from one shopper in Great Yarmouth as supply shortages appeared to hit the town's supermarkets.

At about 1.30pm on Wednesday the Sainsbury's store in St Nicholas Road the store was busy with shoppers.

A scan of the shelves for groceries showed empty gaps where iceberg lettuce, sweet potato fries and little gem lettuce should have been, with signs up saying "Temporarily out of stock".

Our audit also shows cushions and bedding were missing from shelves and they were large gaps where washing up liquid was supposed to be and the shelf for Sainsbury's cream crackers at 39p was bereft of any items.

Perhaps the largest gap on the shelves was for various fruit juice cartoons.

A sign to customers in the fruit juice section said: "Some of our products are temporarily out of stock We're working hard to get back into shelves as quickly as possible Thank you".

Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth.





Outside the store was frustrated shopper Jane Whiley, 79, who was finding it hard to purchase her favourites treats - Walkers-branded salted crinkly crisps

She said: I just can't get them anywhere. It seems everywhere has run out of them."

Other items she found hard to find were cushions, chicken for dinner and getting enough Marmite rice cakes.

She said: "It is hard to find things and it not just food items, it is other lines such as cushions.

"I suppose with what happened we did expect they will be shortages of this and that."

Russian national Yury Garshin was shopping with his 85-year-old mother Galina, who lives in the town.

Yury Garshin with his mother Galina. They failed to find any Volvic water in Sainsbury's

They were frustrated not to find any Volvic water.

Mr Garshin said the problem of supplies was "100,000 drivers leaving the country" due to Brexit.

He added: "You are missing people because of Brexit and they won't come back to England."

On the afternoon of Thursday in the town's Asda store there was no Fairy liquid at all, with a sign saying "Sorry temporarily out of stock".

Asda supermarket at Great Yarmouth.

There was also a shortage of Asda brand washing power and spring water and also Pampers products.