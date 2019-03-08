Fire crews tackle 'deliberately started' rubbish blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:06 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 12 May 2019
Archant
A blaze that was quickly tackled by firefighters is believed to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were called out about 8.50am on Sunday, May 12 to reports of a rubbish fire on St Francis Way, in Great Yarmouth.
They soon had the fire under control and a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way using hose reels."
