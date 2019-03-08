Fire crews tackle 'deliberately started' rubbish blaze

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images Archant

A blaze that was quickly tackled by firefighters is believed to have been started deliberately.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were called out about 8.50am on Sunday, May 12 to reports of a rubbish fire on St Francis Way, in Great Yarmouth.

They soon had the fire under control and a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way using hose reels."