Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire crews tackle 'deliberately started' rubbish blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:06 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 12 May 2019

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A blaze that was quickly tackled by firefighters is believed to have been started deliberately.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were called out about 8.50am on Sunday, May 12 to reports of a rubbish fire on St Francis Way, in Great Yarmouth.

They soon had the fire under control and a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way using hose reels."

Most Read

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘You are what this show is all about’ - Simon Cowell praises Norfolk 89-year-old for moving vocal tribute to late wife

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

Knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child. Picture: Google Images

‘You’re not welcome here’ - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

‘They are extremely lucky’: Major rescue effort as teenager plummets 15ft from sea wall

The ladder being lifted out of the sea at North Denes, Lowestoft, after two youths were rescued. Pictures: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door. Picturee; Suffolk Trading Standards

Town council is missing half its councillors

Diss Mayor Trevor Wenman, centre, who did not seek relection with Sonia Browne and Simon Olander who were among the seven councillors elected unopposed. Picture: Diss Town Council

‘You are what this show is all about’ - Simon Cowell praises Norfolk 89-year-old for moving vocal tribute to late wife

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Artwork by young ‘water warriors’ to go on show at annual Wild About the Wensum event

On the hunt for bugs at Pensthorpe Natural Park's Wild About the Wensum event, which runs on May 12. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists