‘They need home comforts’ - Help rescue centre by fostering older cats and dogs

26 July, 2020 - 11:00
Archie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is looking for people to foster older cats and dogs, who have a hard time in the cattery and kennels.

The charity is looking for short to long term foster homes for elderly cats and dogs within a 10 mile radius of Great Yarmouth.

These animals would be much happier in a home environment than in a cattery or kennels setting and need their extra home comforts.

Often they come to the branch after their owners sadly pass away, or they are no longer able to care for them.

If you are interested in becoming a “golden oldies” foster carer then please contact Debs Cook via email animals@rspcaeastnorfolk.org.uk

All the animals featured last week have found new homes but the RSPCA are hoping to rehome two more cats this week.

Alfie and Archie are two young male cats who came in together after their owner died.

They have been much loved cats and find themselves looking for a new home.

Staff say they are currently a little shy but will soon settle down in a forever home.

If you think you could rehome Alfie and Archie then call the RSPCA East Norfolk on 07867 972870 or visit the website.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

