‘Delays are likely’: Warning as roadworks are set to be carried out

PUBLISHED: 20:39 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 23 March 2019

Roadworks will be carried out on Admiralty Road, Queens Road and Camden Road in Great Yarmouth for three days next week. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as carriageway improvement work is carried out in a coastal town.

Roadworks will be carried out on Admiralty Road, Queens Road and Camden Road in Great Yarmouth for three days next week.

It will see four-way stop/go boards in operation “to assist with carriageway patching,” according to Norfolk County Council, who are responsible for the works.

The stop/go boards will be in operation just off the junction of the roads between March 26 and March 28 as the work is carried out.

According to the Norfolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work continues.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

