River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A person was rescued from a Norfolk river after falling from a boat in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 2).

Emergency services went to the River Bure next to Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth at just before 2am.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth rescued a person who had fallen from the boat.

A Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew also launched to go to the scene at the request of the fire service.

But a spokesman for HM Coastguard said the fire service had successfully rescued the person before their arrival. A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had managed to lift the person out of the water and had spent about 15 minutes at the scene.

