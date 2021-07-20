Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections

Published: 5:32 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM July 20, 2021

Rates of coronavirus infection have hit a record high in Great Yarmouth - but hospital admissions still remain low compared to previous waves.

Data from Public Health England shows that the borough recorded its highest number of cases in one day with 171 last Thursday (July 15), more than the previous record of 156 on December 29 last year.

Some of the cases contributing to the current spike have been traced back to people gathering to watch Euro 2020 matches.

Gorleston has been recording a spike in Covid cases. - Credit: Archant

In the seven days up to July 15, the rate of infection in Great Yarmouth was 576.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 215.4 the previous week, an increase of 168pc.

The number is also higher than both the overall figure for Norfolk, which stands at 262.8 per 100,000, and in England where it is 473.5.

Every local authority in Norfolk and Waveney recorded an increase in cases.

In the same seven-day period, Norwich had a rate of 313.7, a 67pc increase on the previous week's figure of 187.8.

In South Norfolk there were 216.5 cases per 100,000, up from 121.4, while in East Suffolk it was 207.2, compared to 78.2 in the previous week.

Broadland recorded 279.9 cases, an increase of 89pc, King's Lynn and West Norfolk had 247.7, and in Mid Suffolk the rate was 159.2, having been 98.2.

The lowest rate was recorded in North Norfolk, with 154.5 per 100,000, but that was an increase from 53.4 the previous week.

While cases are climbing, daily hospital admissions remain comparitively low, with 19 Covid patients currently in beds across the county.

On Sunday (July 18), the James Paget hospital reported its first Covid-related death, a man in his 40s with underlying conditions, in more than a month.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is encouraging people to wear face masks in public places like supermarkets. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Carl Smith, leader of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "Restrictions have been lifted but we ask people to behave responsibly. Think about your loved ones. Covid is not going away and we have to learn to live with it."

He said that behaving responsibly means "getting regular tests".

"Lateral flow tests are available across the borough, take two a week. If you're not sure, have a PCR test. If you're told to self-isolate, please stay in."

He said that wearing a face mask was a matter of "personal responsibility" but that he would be wearing one in public spaces like supermarkets.

"I encourage people to do the same," he said.

"We've had far too many businesses have had to close because of staff being told to isolate, so please respect whatever guidance a business issues."

Testing in the villages

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council said on its Facebook page that with Covid cases having “risen dramatically” in the parish, PCR testing will be happening on Thursday (July 22) at the Village Centre, Station Road in Ormesby, as well as in Hemsby and Winterton.

The council also said they would be very grateful if any members of the community could spare some time on Wednesday (July 21) at 9am at the Village Centre to help deliver a letter about the testing to every house in the parish.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are still required to be worn in the centre.

Area in Norfolk - Cases in the seven days up to July 14

Gorleston South and Beach - 62

Bradwell North - 54

Bradwell South and Hopton - 50

University and Avenues - 48

Gorleston North - 45

Upwell, Delph and Emneth - 42

City Centre West - 40

Costessey and Queens Hills - 38

City Centre East - 36

Yarmouth Parade - 36

Attleborough - 36

Wootton - 35

Trowse, Poringland and Stoke Holy Cross - 33

Gorleston West - 32

Hemsby and Ormesby - 31











