Hundreds of homes plunged into darkness after power cut in major Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 18:48 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 08 February 2020

A power cut affected more than 370 homes in Great Yarmouth. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Archant

More than 250 homes are currently without electricity in a major Norfolk town after a power cut.

The electricity went off in 373 properties in Great Yarmouth at 6.13pm - UK Power Networks believe that a fault on their overhead network is to blame.

Most of the homes affected appear to be those situated along the east bank of the River Yare, on Southgate Road.

Power has been restored to some, but 253 properties are still in darkness.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of this power cut at 6.13pm. We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly."

Engineers are currently on their way to fix the problem, who estimate that the issue will be resolved between 7.30pm and 8.30pm this evening.

