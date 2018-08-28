Poundstretcher recalls products due to allergy fears

Poundstretcher in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant Archant

Budget shop Poundstretcher has issued a recall for two products.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poundstretcher in Great Yarmouth has posted recall notices. Photo: Archant Poundstretcher in Great Yarmouth has posted recall notices. Photo: Archant

Notices posted in the window of Poundstretcher in Great Yarmouth announce that the store is recalling both Adiva Waffo Roll with Cappuccino Cream and Aldiva Cake Break Marble Cake.

The recall applies to all batches and best before dates of these products.

The reason for the recall is that the products contain, and may contain, allergens including egg, gluten, peanuts, hazelnuts, sesame, milk constituents, sulphites, and soy - which are not clearly identifiable on the label.

While the store states that these items are safe for non-allergic consumers, they have asked that any allergy sufferers do not eat the products and instead return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.