Norfolk's first ever beach-based Parkrun pulls in 160 runners
PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 10 February 2020
Archant
Norfolk welcomed its first-ever beach-based parkrun on Saturday, with 160 runners taking on the challenge.
The Great Yarmouth North Beach parkrun began and ended by the Sandown Road slipway, detouring through the Venetian Waterways Boating Lake and Britannia Pier.
Active Norfolk project officer Andy Oakley said: "The course is beautiful with a wonderful mix of terrain. There's nothing better than running alongside lapping waves with the sun on your face."
Co-Event Director Russell Ray agreed: "I am so pleased to put Great Yarmouth on the Parkrun map. This is a fantastic opportunity.
"Walkers and those with long-term health condition are especially welcome."
Funding the set-up costs, the Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group believe this is a great way to support physical and mental wellbeing.
"I look forward to the parkrun every week," said CCG Chief Officer Melanie Craig.