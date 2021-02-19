Pair of 'long-time' cocaine dealers sent to jail

Published: 12:54 PM February 19, 2021

Tobias Coker (left) and Charlton Glover have been sentenced for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two drug dealers from the Great Yarmouth area have been sentenced to eight years in prison between them.

Charlton Glover, 26, of Mill Road, Cobholm and Tobias Coker, 23, of Main Road, Rollesby, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to supplying cocaine.

Glover was sentenced to four-and-a-half years' imprisonment, and Coker three-and-a-half years after they were found to have dealt cocaine "for a prolonged period of time".

Their arrests followed an investigation that began on August 1 2019 when officers from Operation Moonshot East attempted to stop a Mercedes A-Class on North Quay, Great Yarmouth.

The driver, Tobias Coker, ran from the vehicle and threw evidence into the river Bure.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was later released under investigation.

Then, on January 15 2020, officers stopped a white BMW 1 series close to Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth.

The driver, Charlton Glover, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence. Officers searched Glover’s home and found a large quantity of cash in excess of £10,000 hidden in his bedroom.

He was taken in for questioning, and later released under investigation.

After initially investigating the incidents separately, officers discovered the pair were linked - and that both had been supplying cocaine "for a very long time".

They were later re-arrested and charged with supplying cocaine and possessing cannabis.

Glover was also charged with possession of criminal property.

Following the sentencing, acting sergeant Steve Lee said: "We are really pleased with this result, as it sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing, and will target those who supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk.

"We were able to prove that Glover and Coker have been dealing cocaine for a long time, following a thorough and diligent investigation by the Moonshot East team.

"If anyone has any concerns or information about drug dealing in their local area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously.”



