Getting 'Out There' with return of arts and dance festival

People of all ages danced in delirium at this years Out There festival - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Thousands attended Norfolk's biggest free arts, dance and music festival over the weekend as the annual Out There Festival returned.

Having started in 2009, Out There in Great Yarmouth soon has established an international reputation for its exceptional, innovative and diverse programme with over 65,000 in attendance in 2021.

With this year's figures yet to be confirmed event organiser, Joe Mackintosh, urged he was delighted to still be showcasing the event despite the national sadness after the Queen's death.

Crowds watch the performance with intrigue - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Mackintosh said: "It has been a challenging year under many circumstances for us all on the back of the pandemic, we now face another moment of national sadness after the death of Her Majesty.

"Everyone can reflect on the situation in their own ways and that is fine, by uniting in the celebration of circus, performance, dance and music we can all unite and mourn in their own ways - people here are not out of touch of the national mood.

"Several thousand people were in attendance of a performance at the beach by Les Commandos Percu, the performance involves a silence in the middle of it anyway, but it was an extra poignant silence in reflection for our late Queen."

A range of different instruments were used over the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Performer Akeim Toussaint Buck, who runs his own dance and music company, said: "People should come together when we mourn as a nation, so I am delighted that the event is going ahead still despite the death of Her Majesty.

"When we are dancing, singing, smiling, and appreciating art and performance we forget about the pain and depressing stuff many of us are feeling."

Mr Mackintosh is proud that by hosting such a vast free event he can bring larger volumes than seen in Yarmouth to boost the local economy while also inspire local people.

He said: "Last year we had a footfall of in excess of 65,000 people and it is a lovely blend of local people and visitors, a rich mix of art forms, dance, circus, theatre and music - and we hope this will inspire visitors.

"Following last years festival we conducted an economic impact assessment which revealed Out There festival contributed over £3.1 million pounds to the local economy, in effect we are extending the holiday season as we are always in the third week of September."

Circus and theatre performances kept crowds entertained throughout - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sharon from Yarmouth, works at the Drill House, the performance centre, said: "This event is so important to the area, it is drawing people from all over in while also promoting what is already here.

"It is such a nice and inviting environment I think it can only have really positive effects on people here, I also hope it will inspire people in Yarmouth too.

"For businesses too this event is brilliant because of the volume of people the event brings in compared to normal is amazing."

Crowds gathered at St George's park in Yarmouth to watch performers over the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Mackintosh is proud of Yarmouth's history with performance, and in particular circus, and loves welcoming performers from all over the world to display their talents.

He said: "Yarmouth is the UK capital of circus, it is the only place in the UK with a huge circus festival like this, a dedicated centre for creation of circus, a circus school and the hippodrome circus which is the only purpose built circus venue in the UK - no where else in the entire UK has these things."

Noemi Declercq, from Flanders in Belgium, works in the circus industry in Europe connecting people with performance work globally.

Noemi said: "When I met Joe at a meeting in London and he told me these things, I said i have to come, it is really exciting for us with a passion for circus and performance.

"Out There festival is a very special place which I am happy to have discovered, i have seen brilliant work from the community and the atmosphere her is very vibrant.

"In Flanders we have a strong connection with circus, it was amazing to see this passion for circus here in Yarmouth the same or more."

The freedom of roller skating demonstrated by Ishariah Johnson - Credit: Sonya Duncan

