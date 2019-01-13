Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date
Belinda Roll
The team behind a Christmas Day meal for those in need have thanked those who helped, after their biggest turn out to date.
The Open Christmas Great Yarmouth team have said a “massive thank you” to supporters and volunteers who donated money, goods, services and time.
They said: “We had the biggest turn out to date, serving approximately 500 meals to people from the local area who would otherwise have been hungry or lonely on Christmas Day and to the volunteers.”
Feedback on the day was that the event “gives them something to look forward to and helps them through the day,” organisers said.
While they said the list was very long, they offered particular thanks to the Great Yarmouth Marina Centre, Norse Catering Group and Bernard Matthews.
“But everyone who helped make the day possible - no matter how small their contribution - should feel proud of themselves for supporting such a great and much needed event,” they added.