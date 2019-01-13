Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date

13 January, 2019 - 08:46
Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

Belinda Roll

The team behind a Christmas Day meal for those in need have thanked those who helped, after their biggest turn out to date.

The Open Christmas Great Yarmouth team have said a “massive thank you” to supporters and volunteers who donated money, goods, services and time.

They said: “We had the biggest turn out to date, serving approximately 500 meals to people from the local area who would otherwise have been hungry or lonely on Christmas Day and to the volunteers.”

Feedback on the day was that the event “gives them something to look forward to and helps them through the day,” organisers said.

While they said the list was very long, they offered particular thanks to the Great Yarmouth Marina Centre, Norse Catering Group and Bernard Matthews.

“But everyone who helped make the day possible - no matter how small their contribution - should feel proud of themselves for supporting such a great and much needed event,” they added.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police still hunting for three knifemen who burst into child’s birthday party demanding drugs

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship point at West Brom

Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his late equaliser at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Absurd’ plans for up to 200 homes in Norfolk village criticised by residents

East Harling could see up to 198 new homes if plans are approved by Breckland District Council. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists