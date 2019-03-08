How do you want millions of pounds spent in your town?

MP Chloe Smith met with Communities and Local Government Secretary Sir Robert Jenrick, for the launch of his #MyTown campaign. Photo: Submitted Archant

People in the region are being urged to have their say on how a multi-million pound cash injection could breathe new life into their towns.

MP Chloe Smith met with Communities and Local Government Secretary Sir Robert Jenrick, for the launch of his #MyTown campaign. Photo: Submitted

Up to £25m could be awarded to Norwich, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Ipswich under the government's £3.6bn Towns Fund initiative.

They are among 100 places eligible for backing from the fund and have been invited to draw up proposals to secure what is known as a Town Deal.

The money would be given to help transform the area's prospects and make them feel more "vibrant", with a focus on improved transport, technology upgrades, better job prospects and cultural options.

On Friday, communities and local government secretary Sir Robert Jenrick visited the region to launch his new campaign, #MyTown, which he hopes will encourage people to share their views on how the fund should be spent in their community.

The campaign, #MyTown will allow people to put forward ideas via Twitter, using the #MyTown tag, and on a dedicated Facebook page.

He said: "We want each community to think really carefully about how their area could be improved and to tell us how the money should be spent. Too often people feel that politicians and the government aren't listening, so this campaign addresses that. We are urging people to share comments, which will then go through to their local council who will bring the bid together."

MP for Norwich North, Chloe Smith, met with Sir Robert at the International Aviation Academy in Norwich as he launched the new campaign, and handed him a Norwich City football as a souvenir.

She said: "I'm keen that Norwich benefits from the fund. I pledge to work with Norwich City Council and other local organisations to put in a strong bid for our city that brings more good jobs to Norwich.

"I gave the Secretary of State a Norwich City Football Club football as a little reminder that although we hope to benefit from the Towns Fund, we are in fact a city, and a fine one at that!"