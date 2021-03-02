Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post

Published: 1:58 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM March 2, 2021

The 17-year-old collided with a lamp post along North Drive in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A 17-year-old has died following a collision with a lamp post along Great Yarmouth seafront.

Police were called to North Drive at 3am on Tuesday following reports a red Suzuki motorcyclist had been involved in a crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers want anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 26 of 2 March 2021.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



