Controversial mayor resigns after self-isolation 'mistake'

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:16 PM July 27, 2021   
Cllr Sue Hacon will become new mayor of Great Yarmouth borough on May 25.

Cllr Sue Hacon has resigned as Great Yarmouth mayor. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth's mayor has resigned and stood down from the Conservative group, just hours after saying she would stay in the post.

Sue Hacon, the former mayor, was suspended from the Conservative group on the council last week after she left the house despite a member of her family having Covid.

The announcement was made at Tuesday's Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) policy and resources committee meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, she told this paper that she is "not thinking of standing down. At all."

"I have so much support from people I barely know," she said.

"I made a mistake, but with the best intentions.



"I was being a wife that day, not mayor."

Sue Hacon, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, and Trevor Wainwright, the labour group leader

Sue Hacon, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, and Trevor Wainwright, the labour group leader - Credit: Archant

Responding to the news that Ms Hacon had decided to stand down, GYBC Labour leader Trevor Wainwright said: "It is very disappointing, I'm sure, for Sue's family and friends but unfortunately she brought this on herself.

"Sue has done the right thing by resigning from the post."

Ms Hacon has refused to comment.

Carl Smith, the conservative group leader,  said Ms Hacon has written to the chief executive of GYBC and has resigned as a member of the conservative group. 

Mr Smith said he wanted to thank her for her two years as deputy mayor and time mayor but her actions had fallen short of what was expected of people in public life.

He added as an elected member she should set an example, especially while coronavirus case numbers are so high.

It is currently unknown if Ms Hacon will stay on as a councillor.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after last Thursday's meeting, Ms Hacon said she was extremely upset and sorry. 

"I made a mistake, I'm deeply in regret for that," she said.

"Of course I wish I had done something different now.

"Yes, it was going through my mind that it wasn't the right thing to do, of course it did. I'm so upset."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Great Yarmouth News

