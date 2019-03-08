Meet the chef who worked on Yarmouth's market place before he cooked for celebrities in London

Roy Scott, 67, cooked for celebrities including George Best and Richard Branson when he worked at Geales in London. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Settling the debate of who serves the best chips on Great Yarmouth's market is a near impossible task.

Mr Scott also applied to be a chef at Buckingham Palace.

But, when it comes to cooking the best battered fish, Roy Scott is the only name in the frame.

Ex-professional footballer George Best and billionaire Richard Branson are just two of several celebrities the 67-year-old has impressed with his culinary skills.

Mr Scott from Sprowston, developed his cooking prowess as a 16-year-old boy in Percy Nichols Fish restaurant on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth.

Although he was a front of house worker, he would jump in the kitchen at every opportunity to learn from the chefs.

"I learnt everything I know about cooking fish in Great Yarmouth," Mr Scott said.

"I never went on a cooking course so I picked it all up on the job.

"We served hundreds of people each day and everybody who came to the restaurant had high standards."

At the age of 19, Mr Scott went to work at his dad's fish bar in Lakenham where he was given more responsibilty in the kitchen.

Ten years later, the 67-year-old was ready for a new challenge.

He applied for several catering jobs in London and landed the head chef role at specialist fish restaurant Geales in Notting Hill.

He said: "I didn't really know anything about the restaurant when I started.

"One day I was in the kitchen and I spotted somebody who looked like George Best.

"I looked closer and realised it was definitely him."

Best, who played for Manchester United among other clubs, visited the restaurant twice a week after he had retired.

He came into the kitchen to thank Mr Scott for his meal on several occasions.

A number of other celebrities including Richard Branson, Michael Parkinson and Kenny Everett were also regular visitors.

"I'm not sure why the restaurant was so popular with the stars.

"They must have really enjoyed the food which is why a lot of them would come back."

Mr Scott said the secret to cooking the best fish is to get the consistency of the batter right before frying it in a pan for around four minutes.

The 67-year-old worked at Geales between 1989 and 1997 before he moved into a less pressured working environment at a hospital in London.

He then moved back to Norwich before he retired five years ago.

