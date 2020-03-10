Have you seen this man who is wanted by police?

Damian Laverick is wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in the Great Yarmouth area.

Damian Laverick, aged 22 and of Barkis Road, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, blue eyes and has a local accent.

He is known to frequent the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas.

Anyone who may have seen him, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.