Inquest opens into death of Great Yarmouth man
PUBLISHED: 13:33 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 September 2020
A 42-year-old man found dead in his home had traces of drugs in his system, an inquest opening has heard.
Simon Milburn, area coroner, opened the inquest into the death of Stewart Pestell at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, on Tuesday.
Mr Pestell, of Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, died on July 29 this year at his home.
The area coroner said concerns were raised about Mr Pestell’s safety.
Mr Milburn said the deceased was employed as a factory worker, and died at his home address.
The 42-year-old’s medical cause of death was given as toxicity from drugs, including cocaine and heroin.
Mr Milburn adjourned the inquest to be heard in full at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on March 9, 2021.
