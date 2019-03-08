Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at a diving centre.

The 52-year-old man was pulled from the water at the National Diving and Activity centre in Tidenham, Gloucestershire, on Thursday, April 11.

The centre uses a former quarry for divers to explore.

Police and ambulance services were called at 5.20pm after the diver was pulled from the water but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police, said: “We are sad to report that a 52-year-old man from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, lost his life on Thursday while diving at the National Diving Centre, Dayhouse Quarry, Tidenham, Chepstow.

“An initial investigation has commenced with the police and the Health and Safety Executive on behalf of the coroner. Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends following this tragic incident.”

The centre offers a range of inland diving facilities and activities.