Town centre KFC closed for major refurbishment

The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

Great Yarmouth’s KFC, in the town centre is closed for refurbishment.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’. Picture: Abigail Nicholson The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’.

The notice says: “Please note this restaurant will be closed from November 5 to November 15 for major refurbishment.

“Our seafront KFC restaurant Atlantis will be open, Only five minute walk from here opposite The Marina Centre.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’. Picture: Abigail Nicholson The fast food chain on High Street will be closed for ten days for what KFC describe as ‘major refurbishment’. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

KFC will be closed until November 15.