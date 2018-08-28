Search

Advanced search

Is this the best decorated house in Great Yarmouth?

PUBLISHED: 16:09 09 December 2018

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

Archant

One Great Yarmouth home has fully embraced the Christmas spirit this year, all in the name of a good cause.

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVESChristmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

Chris Reeves has transformed his Admirality Road home with hundreds of lights and decorations as he attempts to raise awareness and money for Prostate Cancer UK.

He said: “The reason why I chose prostate cancer is because in September I lost my grandfather. He was fighting it for five years and he had a number of strokes in that time too and was left bedbound.

“He was a real fighter.

“I recently moved from a bungalow to a house and when he passed away I thought it would be a good opportunity to do something to raise awareness of the cancer.

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVESChristmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

“Not a lot of people are aware of it and what it involves, but I think people are starting to understand how it affects people.”

Mr Reeves has been backed in his mission by his housemates.

He said: “I live with some of my friends and they have been great about it.

“They are really impressed with how it looks and the work that went into it.

Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVESChristmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

“They let me get on with it because they know I love Christmas that much.

“One of their former bosses has prostate cancer too so we both thought it was a good cause to raise awareness of.”

Is this the best display in the town? Send us your efforts, and where they are, for your chance to be in the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

Email your photos to reece.hanson@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Our Christmas is gone’ - Couple lose family photos and roof in devastating fire

Graham Bourne and his wife Erika's house suffered devasting damage in a fire in Shelfanger. Picture: Conor Matchett
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast